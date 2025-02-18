Pamela Anderson's No Make-up, No Filter Vibe Is The Reset We All Need

The actress has been redefining beauty, while showing her natural self on the red carpet. And it's refreshing!

Ismat Tahseen
Feb 18, 2025, 12:37 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

At The BAFTAs...

Elegant in this off-the-shoulder white Jacquemus gown

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Office Siren, Her Way

Rewriting the code, sans makeup

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

She's Definitely Back

Simplistic! Butter yellow-meets-bowcore in her Oscar de la Renta outfit

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Comfortable In Her Skin

"I’d rather show my freckles…" she shared on Instagram

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Time For An Updo

Dropping her own glam in this campaign

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Candid Chat

In Pamela's words: "This is me - I’m happy with who I am right now."

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Home Is Where The Heart Is

"I am most at home — with my animals, on the ocean with a light softness thrown about… reading, writing and dreaming… 🤍✨", she posts

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Unwinding Like Pam

Describing this, she writes, "An ocean energy - explores and surprises… 🤍🐳

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )