Pamela Anderson's No Make-up, No Filter Vibe Is The Reset We All Need
The actress has been redefining beauty, while showing her natural self on the red carpet. And it's refreshing!
Elegant in this off-the-shoulder white Jacquemus gown
Rewriting the code, sans makeup
Simplistic! Butter yellow-meets-bowcore in her Oscar de la Renta outfit
"I’d rather show my freckles…" she shared on Instagram
Dropping her own glam in this campaign
In Pamela's words: "This is me - I’m happy with who I am right now."
"I am most at home — with my animals, on the ocean with a light softness thrown about… reading, writing and dreaming… 🤍✨", she posts
Describing this, she writes, "An ocean energy - explores and surprises… 🤍🐳
