Parineeti Chopra’s Lazy Makeup Routine That Actually Works
Debunking the myth of all glam and embracing the idea that sometimes, less truly is more.
This is the most underrated makeup step of them all. A good moisturiser sets the tone for the rest of the makeup.
This makeup step is key to achieving the “your skin, but better” look. Swear by this for the best everyday makeup look.
It is time to skip the primer & highlighter. We’re talking lazy, remember? A basic everyday makeup look doesn’t need extra products or added steps.
Applying lipstick first, helps enhance your features and often assists in evening out your skin tone.
Because who are we to question Parineeti? Dab that lipstick for the perfect rosy glow.
Bet you didn’t know one product could double as three. Matching eyes, cheeks, and lips with the perfect flush of pink.
An everyday makeup look is built on this one step. Try this makeup hack to make those eyes naturally pop!
Still layering coat after coat? Start at the base of your lashes and slowly work your way up for a natural lift.
Parineeti’s everyday makeup routine focuses on easy steps and smart makeup hacks that save time while delivering looks that still serve and stand out!