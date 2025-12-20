Parineeti Chopra’s Lazy Makeup Routine That Actually Works

Debunking the myth of all glam and embracing the idea that sometimes, less truly is more.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @parineetichopra

Start Your Day with Moisturiser

This is the most underrated makeup step of them all. A good moisturiser sets the tone for the rest of the makeup.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Use Just One Drop Of Foundation

This makeup step is key to achieving the “your skin, but better” look. Swear by this for the best everyday makeup look.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Skip The Primer & Highlighter

It is time to skip the primer & highlighter. We’re talking lazy, remember? A basic everyday makeup look doesn’t need extra products or added steps.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @parineetichopra

Lipstick FIRST? Parineeti’s Quick Makeup Hack

Applying lipstick first, helps enhance your features and often assists in evening out your skin tone.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @parineetichopra

Double Duty Lipstick - Use It As Blush Too!

Because who are we to question Parineeti? Dab that lipstick for the perfect rosy glow.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Monochrome Magic: Lipstick As Eyeshadow

Bet you didn’t know one product could double as three. Matching eyes, cheeks, and lips with the perfect flush of pink.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Brown Eyeliner For Soft, Natural Definition

An everyday makeup look is built on this one step. Try this makeup hack to make those eyes naturally pop!

Photo Credit : Instagram: @parineetichopra

Mascara Wiggle Trick

Still layering coat after coat? Start at the base of your lashes and slowly work your way up for a natural lift.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Keep It Simple, Keep It Fun

Parineeti’s everyday makeup routine focuses on easy steps and smart makeup hacks that save time while delivering looks that still serve and stand out!

Photo Credit : Instagram: @parineetichopra