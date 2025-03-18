Patrick Schwarzenegger & Abby Champion Sizzle In An All-New SKIMS Campaign
Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS is capitalising on 'The White Lotus' star Patrick Schwarzenegger's growing popularity by shooting with him and his fiancée.
Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS is capitalising on 'The White Lotus' star Patrick Schwarzenegger's growing popularity by shooting with him and his fiancée.
Announcing that the SKIMS Wedding Shop is back in a press release, the brand shared that the campaign was shot by renowned photographer Carin Backoff.
The label’s 24-piece collection is cast in romantic hues of pale blue, white, and black, perfectly matching any romantic pair… or their best-dressed guests.
The couple stripped down for the photoshoot with Champion wearing a set of see-through white lingerie in a few photos.
For Champion and Schwarzenegger, the campaign celebrates a major milestone in their relationship: their upcoming wedding.
“Grooms are usually expected to just show up, but SKIMS designed with the men in mind also,” Schwarzenegger told the media.
Abby Champion: “SKIMS is my go-to for confidence and comfort, and I can’t wait to wear these stunning pieces for our wedding celebrations and honeymoon.”
Congratulations to the couple, who are set to get married soon!
{{ primary_category.name }}