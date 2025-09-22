Peplum Tops: The Secret Weapon Celebrities Use To Slay Every Event!
Peplums accentuate the waist with elegance and flair, making them a timeless celebrity favourite for effortless glamour.✨
Peplums accentuate the waist with elegance and flair, making them a timeless celebrity favourite for effortless glamour.✨
Peplum tops are back in a big way, adding instant shape and a dash of drama to everything from a denim set or traditional Indian ensembles.
Peplums are officially in the spotlight, with Florence Pugh’s red look proving how the silhouette defines the waist, injects architectural drama, and fuses classic elegance with contemporary flair.
DP set Cannes 2022 ablaze in a fierce red peplum look, serving sharp structure, unapologetic drama, and pure star power.
Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a playful polka dot peplum at the Met, proving how the silhouette can be both fun and fashion forward while keeping all eyes on her.
She made a fashion-forward statement in a sleek peplum blouse with kantha embroidery paired with a dhoti, effortlessly blending contemporary tailoring with traditional elegance.
Mama looked stunning in a green bubble hem peplum, a fun twist on the classic top that flatters the waist, complementing her baby bump.
Kat kept it effortlessly chic in a peplum top and skirt by Anamika Khanna, showing how the right pairing can turn any outfit into a fashion moment.
She looked stunning in a golden Balmain peplum, turning a classic silhouette into a bold red carpet moment.
Peplum blouses are the ultimate go-to; in pastel pink or bright red, they effortlessly add style to any Indian occasion.