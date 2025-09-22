Peplum Tops: The Secret Weapon Celebrities Use To Slay Every Event!

Peplums accentuate the waist with elegance and flair, making them a timeless celebrity favourite for effortless glamour.✨

Anshu Sheth
Sep 22, 2025, 04:11 PM
Photo Credit : ( getty images )

How Peplum Tops Are Taking Over The Style Scene!

Peplum tops are back in a big way, adding instant shape and a dash of drama to everything from a denim set or traditional Indian ensembles.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@mariannefonseca )

Why Celebs Can't Get Enough!

Peplums are officially in the spotlight, with Florence Pugh’s red look proving how the silhouette defines the waist, injects architectural drama, and fuses classic elegance with contemporary flair.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@robertwun )

Deepika Padukone Stuns In Red!

DP set Cannes 2022 ablaze in a fierce red peplum look, serving sharp structure, unapologetic drama, and pure star power.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@shaleenanathani )

PC's Perfect Polka Peplum Blazer Moment

Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a playful polka dot peplum at the Met, proving how the silhouette can be both fun and fashion forward while keeping all eyes on her.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@lislopees )

Shilpa Shetty's Stunning Peplum Blouse With Dhoti Combo

She made a fashion-forward statement in a sleek peplum blouse with kantha embroidery paired with a dhoti, effortlessly blending contemporary tailoring with traditional elegance.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@theshilpashetty )

Alia Bhatt Nails The Top Trend Too!

Mama looked stunning in a green bubble hem peplum, a fun twist on the classic top that flatters the waist, complementing her baby bump.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@aliaabhatt )

Katrina Kaif’s Peplum Top With Skirt

Kat kept it effortlessly chic in a peplum top and skirt by Anamika Khanna, showing how the right pairing can turn any outfit into a fashion moment.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@anamikakhanna.in )

Simone Ashley's Golden Fashion Statement

She looked stunning in a golden Balmain peplum, turning a classic silhouette into a bold red carpet moment.

Photo Credit : ( getty images )

Peplum Blouses For Every Event!

Peplum blouses are the ultimate go-to; in pastel pink or bright red, they effortlessly add style to any Indian occasion.

Photo Credit : ( website/kalkifashion )