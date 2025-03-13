Peppy, Bright Eye Looks To Try This Festive Weekend

Who says Holi is only about splashing colours? Bring the festive spirit to life with these fun and colourful makeup looks!

Chanel Sequeira
Mar 13, 2025, 05:27 PM

Rainbow Fantasy

Capture the spirit of Holi with these shades

Sunflower Meadow

Golden glow with soft yellow tones, like a sunflower in the sun

Spray Paint

A burst of colours for your eyes and senses

Pixie

Gives you a fairy-like pop

Prism Eyes

A colourful look that blends shades beautifully

Twinkle Hearts

A mix of bright rainbow colours with cute heart and star designs for a dreamy vibe

Pastel Splash

This look captures the beauty of flowing colours, just like a watercolour painting