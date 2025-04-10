Pixels to Plots: When Video Games Hit The Screen

Video games are no longer just for playing, they’re being reimagined as immersive, binge-worthy screen experiences. Here are must-watch titles that bring your favourite games to life.

Isha Kothari
Apr 10, 2025, 03:29 PM

A Minecraft Movie

Expect adventure, imagination, and blocky brilliance as characters embark on an epic quest in a universe where you build your own path.

The Last Of Us

A critically acclaimed adaptation of the beloved PlayStation game exploring survival and emotional depth in a post-apocalyptic world.

Sonic The Hedgehog

Blending live-action and CGI, the Sonic films found love among fans and families.

Fallout

The show blends dark humour, retro-futuristic vibes, and gripping drama as vault dwellers emerge into a world gone mad.

The Angry Birds Movie

Feathered chaos meets comedy and takes us on a discovery of friendship, anger, and well-aimed slingshots.

Uncharted

Packed with ancient puzzles, double-crosses, and dizzying action sequences, it’s a wild ride that blends treasure-hunting thrills with a touch of charm and mischief.

Arcane

Based on League of Legends, this animated series was praised for its stunning visuals and deep character arcs.

The Witcher

Technically based on the books, but boosted to global fame through the popularity of the Witcher games.

The Super Mario Bros Movie

A vibrant, fun take on the classic Mario universe taking us back in time.