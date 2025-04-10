Pixels to Plots: When Video Games Hit The Screen
Video games are no longer just for playing, they’re being reimagined as immersive, binge-worthy screen experiences. Here are must-watch titles that bring your favourite games to life.
Expect adventure, imagination, and blocky brilliance as characters embark on an epic quest in a universe where you build your own path.
A critically acclaimed adaptation of the beloved PlayStation game exploring survival and emotional depth in a post-apocalyptic world.
Blending live-action and CGI, the Sonic films found love among fans and families.
The show blends dark humour, retro-futuristic vibes, and gripping drama as vault dwellers emerge into a world gone mad.
Feathered chaos meets comedy and takes us on a discovery of friendship, anger, and well-aimed slingshots.
Packed with ancient puzzles, double-crosses, and dizzying action sequences, it’s a wild ride that blends treasure-hunting thrills with a touch of charm and mischief.
Based on League of Legends, this animated series was praised for its stunning visuals and deep character arcs.
Technically based on the books, but boosted to global fame through the popularity of the Witcher games.
A vibrant, fun take on the classic Mario universe taking us back in time.
