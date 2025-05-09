Planning An Island Vacay? These Tropical Essentials Belong In Your Suitcase

Swimsuits, sandals, and tropical body mists—because going all out is the only way to do a beach getaway

Chanel Sequeira
May 09, 2025, 08:00 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Victoria's Secret Melon Drench Tropic Nectar Fragrance Mist

Transport yourself to a tropical escape with coconut rum, melon flesh and mango peel

Zara's Sea-Themed Earrings

This is for the water girls, who love to sport cute, yet funky earrings

LUNA BLU Beige Floral Tropical-Embroidered Slides

Step into island vibes with these tropical beach sandals made for sunny days and sandy getaways

Lulu And Sky Tropical Print White Beachwear Set

Don't we all need a tropical swimsuit in our closet? This one's just waiting for the right moment to make an appearance

EcoRight Floral Printed Structured Cotton Tote Bag

Bright, breezy, and built for summer. This floral cotton tote adds a pop of colour and charm to every getaway, and is eco-friendly!

FENTY BEAUTY Body Lava Body Luminizer

Get that post vacay glow with this dewy gel luminiser that melts right into your skin and leaves it glowing all year

Sam And Marshall Eyewear Dzongu Is Trans Yellow

Sunny side up! Calling out all the yellow lovers to sport this super cool pair of sunnies this summer

Accesorize Mini Tropical Flower Claw Clips

The cutest way to keep your hair out of your face, and add to your beach looks