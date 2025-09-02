Polka Dots With A Twist: The Celeb Edit

Polka dots can never go out of style. Here’s an insight into how celebs style this timeless piece.

Sneh Lad
Sep 02, 2025, 02:05 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kendalljenner )

Vacay Fit

Pair a triangle bikini with the calf-length capris. Polka dots are a fun take on the original silhouettes.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kyliejenner )

Polkadots With A Twist

Make your polka dots stand out with an OTT silhouette and make it unique with a colour of your choice.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @tripti_dimri )

Mary Janes With Polkadots

Pair your dots with a classy Mary Janes to elevate your look like Olivia Rodrigo.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @oliviarodrigo )

Accessories That Make A Statement

A hat, a neckpiece, and a pair of gloves transform any regular polka dot dress into a full-blown sartorial moment!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @prinyankachopra )

Add Colour Like Harry Styles

Like Styles, you can play with colour schemes and also make them a gender-fluid trend.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @harrystyles )

Kajol Approves

Here, polka dots are incorporated into a beautiful silk saree, with the icon making a stunning appearance in red.

Photo Credit : ( Ekaya Banaras )

A Catchy Cape

A long sheer cape, along with ruffles, shows the true versatility of polka dots.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @arianagrande )