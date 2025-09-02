Polka Dots With A Twist: The Celeb Edit
Polka dots can never go out of style. Here’s an insight into how celebs style this timeless piece.
Polka dots can never go out of style. Here’s an insight into how celebs style this timeless piece.
Pair a triangle bikini with the calf-length capris. Polka dots are a fun take on the original silhouettes.
Make your polka dots stand out with an OTT silhouette and make it unique with a colour of your choice.
Pair your dots with a classy Mary Janes to elevate your look like Olivia Rodrigo.
A hat, a neckpiece, and a pair of gloves transform any regular polka dot dress into a full-blown sartorial moment!
Like Styles, you can play with colour schemes and also make them a gender-fluid trend.
Here, polka dots are incorporated into a beautiful silk saree, with the icon making a stunning appearance in red.
A long sheer cape, along with ruffles, shows the true versatility of polka dots.