Prep School, But Make It Fashion
Classic polos, pleated skirts, and a pop of attitude- because preppy is anything but boring! Image by: @biancaderhy on Instagram
Classic polos, pleated skirts, and a pop of attitude- because preppy is anything but boring! Image by: @biancaderhy on Instagram
Calling out all our Blair Waldorf fans; this one’s the perfect outfit for you. Image by: @helena.nataliee
How much pink is too much pink? Image by: @themrsdrago
The most elegant, Chanel-esque ensemble. Image by: @thebrightestbrunette
That cardigan? Perfect. The colour combinations? Gorgeous. Image by: @lavinia.td
A cooler take on the aesthetic for the adventurer in you- a classic sweater with a slightly edgy tennis skirt and Uggs. Image by: @ohh.miaa
A hot pink blazer, paired with the perfect set of knee length boots is a look you do not want to miss out on. Image by: @lavinia.td
With a checkered corset and high boot heels combo, all you need is a classic bag to complete the look. Image by: @lavinia.td