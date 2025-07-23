Prince of Darkness: Ozzy Osbourne

As the world mourns his passing, we look back at the chaos, the love, and the legend.

Team ELLE
Jul 23, 2025, 04:40 PM

The Making Of Ozzy

Born in Birmingham, Ozzy's voice and presence soon took over the world of music.

Black Sabbath Begins

In the '70s, Black Sabbath created a genre and Ozzy became the face of metal.

Going Solo, Staying Loud

After parting ways with Sabbath, Ozzy’s solo career exploded. Albums like 'Blizzard of Ozz' and 'Diary of a Madman' turned him into a global force—and cemented his myth.

Sharon Osbourne: The Constant

Wife, manager, and fierce defender—Sharon was more than Ozzy’s partner. Their bond, both fiery and unshakeable, grounded him through addiction, fame, and decades of touring.

The Bat Incident

In 1982, a fan threw a bat on stage. Ozzy bit it, thinking it was fake. It wasn’t. One shocking moment turned into legend—a chaotic symbol of the wild rock era.

When Metal Met MTV

In 2002, The Osbournes gave the world a new Ozzy—a swearing, stumbling dad navigating suburban mayhem. It was raw, bizarre, and humanising.

Health Battles & Resilience

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s and plagued by injuries, Ozzy never gave up. Even as his body slowed, the voice and will—remained untamed.

Earned It

From wild child to Grammy legend, he proved metal has heart, and staying power.