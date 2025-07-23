Prince of Darkness: Ozzy Osbourne
As the world mourns his passing, we look back at the chaos, the love, and the legend.
Born in Birmingham, Ozzy's voice and presence soon took over the world of music.
In the '70s, Black Sabbath created a genre and Ozzy became the face of metal.
After parting ways with Sabbath, Ozzy’s solo career exploded. Albums like 'Blizzard of Ozz' and 'Diary of a Madman' turned him into a global force—and cemented his myth.
Wife, manager, and fierce defender—Sharon was more than Ozzy’s partner. Their bond, both fiery and unshakeable, grounded him through addiction, fame, and decades of touring.
In 1982, a fan threw a bat on stage. Ozzy bit it, thinking it was fake. It wasn’t. One shocking moment turned into legend—a chaotic symbol of the wild rock era.
In 2002, The Osbournes gave the world a new Ozzy—a swearing, stumbling dad navigating suburban mayhem. It was raw, bizarre, and humanising.
Diagnosed with Parkinson’s and plagued by injuries, Ozzy never gave up. Even as his body slowed, the voice and will—remained untamed.
From wild child to Grammy legend, he proved metal has heart, and staying power.