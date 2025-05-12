Prints With Purpose: These Homegrown Brands Are Doing It Differently

Indian designers are redefining the narrative around prints by merging traditional craftsmanship with a print-forward sensibility that feels refreshingly current.

Team ELLE
May 12, 2025, 12:02 PM

Cord Studio Blends Storytelling With Prints

Sustainability meets powerful prints in Cord Studio's Odyssey

Weaving Prints The CUIN Way

CUIN experiments prints with fluid textures and silhouettes.

Doh Tak Keh Goes All Out With "Chappa Chori"

Unapologetically bold and undeniably fun, Doh Tak Keh knows has cracked the code.

Quiet Chaos for CLOS

CLOS brings in watercolour inspired prints for Spring-Summer this season!

Shibori Meets Indian Textiles At Amrich

Amrich Designs blends Japanese dye technique with Indian Craftsmanship

Maximal Prints At Shop Drawn

Let your fit do the talking with bright colours and bold patterns.

Florals for Spring With A Traditional Twist

Yam India blends the spirit of summer with each design.

Detailing is Key at Anavila

A story woven with embroidery for the season.