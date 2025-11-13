Priyanka Chopra As Mandakini: The Desi Girl’s Fierce Comeback!
Here's PC all grown up and blazing through 'The Globe Trotter' as the untamed Mandakini.
Back on home turf and turning up the heat, Chopra reinvents herself each time—bringing something fresh and fierce with every return.
The visionary Rajamouli goes all in with Globe Trotter, crafting a globe-spanning, pulse-pounding adventure rooted in Indian sensibility— “a kind of Indiana Jones or James Bond film with Indian roots” he stated.
From the sparkle of Desi Girl to the storm of Mandakini, her evolution is nothing short of cinematic — she is never not in her prime.
Chopra’s yellow saree in The Globe Trotter radiates warmth, energy, and optimism—while signalling courage and an unapologetic presence that mirrors Mandakini’s fearless spirit.
PC's global stardom is matched by an unmistakable desi heart, making her a bridge between worlds without ever losing her essence.
Prithviraj Sukumaran stars as the sinister, ruthless antagonist Kumbha, while Mahesh Babu takes on a pivotal lead role, setting the stage for an epic clash in Globe Trotter.
Shruti Haasan makes a standout vocal appearance on a track composed by M. M. Keeravaani for Globe Trotter, and the lyric sheet—penned by Chaitanya Prasad—has been made public.