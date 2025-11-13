Priyanka Chopra As Mandakini: The Desi Girl’s Fierce Comeback!

Here's PC all grown up and blazing through 'The Globe Trotter' as the untamed Mandakini.

Team ELLE
Nov 13, 2025, 03:02 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @priyankachopra )

The Comeback Queen

Back on home turf and turning up the heat, Chopra reinvents herself each time—bringing something fresh and fierce with every return.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @priyankachopra )

Rajamouli’s Vision

The visionary Rajamouli goes all in with Globe Trotter, crafting a globe-spanning, pulse-pounding adventure rooted in Indian sensibility— “a kind of Indiana Jones or James Bond film with Indian roots” he stated.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ssrajamouli )

Desi Girl Reborn

From the sparkle of Desi Girl to the storm of Mandakini, her evolution is nothing short of cinematic — she is never not in her prime.

Photo Credit : ( Dharma Productions )

Symbolism Of Yellow

Chopra’s yellow saree in The Globe Trotter radiates warmth, energy, and optimism—while signalling courage and an unapologetic presence that mirrors Mandakini’s fearless spirit.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @priyankachopra )

Global Star, Desi Soul

PC's global stardom is matched by an unmistakable desi heart, making her a bridge between worlds without ever losing her essence.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @priyankachopra )

Other Characters

Prithviraj Sukumaran stars as the sinister, ruthless antagonist Kumbha, while Mahesh Babu takes on a pivotal lead role, setting the stage for an epic clash in Globe Trotter.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ssrajamouli )

More Details

Shruti Haasan makes a standout vocal appearance on a track composed by M. M. Keeravaani for Globe Trotter, and the lyric sheet—penned by Chaitanya Prasad—has been made public.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @sridurgaartsofficial )