Priyanka Chopra: Armour, Artistry & PirateCore Power

At the U.S. premiere of The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra channels armour-core drama and pirate-inspired power in a look that blends strength with cinematic style.

Team ELLE
Feb 19, 2026, 12:45 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @priyankachopra )

Priyanka's Full-Circle U.S. Premiere Moment

For Priyanka Chopra, this U.S. premiere marked a defining global milestone. Leading The Bluff, she stood in her power — full circle, fully in control.

Producing & Leading The Bluff — A Personal Milestone

With The Bluff, she steps in not just as the lead, but as a producer — shaping the narrative both on and off screen.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @priyankachopra )

The Original Bloody Mary Cuirass Takes The Red Carpet

The sculpted “Bloody Mary” cuirass brought dramatic armour-core energy to the premiere. Structured, fierce and unapologetically bold.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @priyankachopra )

Designed By Antoinette Messam, Handcrafted Over Three Months

The intricate cuirass was meticulously handcrafted over three months. The craftsmanship reflects couture-level detailing, turning costume into collectible art.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @blacksuedestudio )

Styled By Wayman And Micah × Who Decides War

Styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, the look was paired with a skirt by Who Decides War. The collaboration fused high-fashion edge with cinematic pirate-core drama.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @priyankachopra )

Sculpted Bodice, Asymmetrical Skirt & Power Silhouette

The sculpted bodice created a sharp, armour-like structure, balanced by an asymmetrical skirt that added movement and fluidity.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @priyankachopra )

A Premiere Look That Blends Storytelling, Strength & Style

For Priyanka Chopra, this premiere look wasn’t just fashion — it was narrative. Blending cinematic storytelling with armour-like strength and elevated styling, it captured both the character and the woman behind it.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @priyankachopra )