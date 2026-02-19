Priyanka Chopra: Armour, Artistry & PirateCore Power
At the U.S. premiere of The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra channels armour-core drama and pirate-inspired power in a look that blends strength with cinematic style.
For Priyanka Chopra, this U.S. premiere marked a defining global milestone. Leading The Bluff, she stood in her power — full circle, fully in control.
With The Bluff, she steps in not just as the lead, but as a producer — shaping the narrative both on and off screen.
The sculpted “Bloody Mary” cuirass brought dramatic armour-core energy to the premiere. Structured, fierce and unapologetically bold.
The intricate cuirass was meticulously handcrafted over three months. The craftsmanship reflects couture-level detailing, turning costume into collectible art.
Styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, the look was paired with a skirt by Who Decides War. The collaboration fused high-fashion edge with cinematic pirate-core drama.
The sculpted bodice created a sharp, armour-like structure, balanced by an asymmetrical skirt that added movement and fluidity.
For Priyanka Chopra, this premiere look wasn’t just fashion — it was narrative. Blending cinematic storytelling with armour-like strength and elevated styling, it captured both the character and the woman behind it.