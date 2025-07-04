Priyanka Chopra Is Nailing All Her Lewks These Days
From Wimbledon to the 'Heads of State' promotions, the former Miss World is showing them how it's done.
For Wimbledon, she embraced tennis core with a look from Ralph Lauren. Perfect for the sunny weather.
Pee Cee took a trip back to her pageant days with this deep-neck bodycon dress, reminiscent of her early rom-com era from the 2000s.
Interesting choice, must say. The 'Heads of State' actress opted for a beet-hued busy number, fit for dominating newsy headlines on all fashion forums.
Seen wearing a plush silver gown, PC refined the codes of 2025's red carpet glamour by going down the romantic route.
Brownie points for the cut of this fabric. With a risque side-boob slit, the Indian actress stepped out in Grecian finesse with muted makeup and loose locks.
For a meeting in LA, the actress stepped out in a coordinating pant-suit with a luxe suede feel to it. Love the no-frills vibe here, big fan!
This is her doing what she does best. The Desi Girl and her repertoire of party fits stands unparalleled. Some buy me this brilliantly cut column mini, please!