Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas: Their Best Public Appearances Together

From global red carpets to star-studded galas, Priyanka and Nick define modern couple elegance. Every appearance exudes effortless style and undeniable chemistry.

Team ELLE
Feb 09, 2026, 04:38 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram @priyankachopra )

A Stylish Power Couple

They are a study in sartorial harmony—bold, confident, and impeccably coordinated. Together, they set the benchmark for contemporary power-couple glamour.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @nmacc.india )

First Red Carpet Moment

Their first red carpet together was at the Met Gala—a night of glamour where their chemistry stole the spotlight. From that very moment, they began creating unforgettable fashion memories as a couple.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Met Gala Magic

From then to now, each Met Gala look is a masterclass in creativity, couture, and charisma.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Golden Globes Glam

On the Golden Globes carpet, they exude a refined elegance that captivates photographers and fans alike. Sophisticated, poised, and effortlessly radiant.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Traditional Looks, Modern Love

They seamlessly blend tradition with modernity, transforming cultural attire into a fashion statement. Every sari and sherwani reflects love, heritage, and contemporary style.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @priyankachopra )

Movie Premieres Together

From Hollywood premieres to Bollywood openings, their appearances are always cinematic: coordinated outfits, and glowing smiles.

Casual Yet Chic Outings

Even in understated settings, they exemplify chic nonchalance. Their street-style moments are equal parts relaxed and aspirational.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @priyankachopra )

Family & Celebration Moments

Whether at cosy family dinners or big celebrations, their happiness is completely infectious. These moments show just how close and connected they really are.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @priyankachopra )

Why Fans Love Their Style

Their fashion resonates because it balances elegance with approachability. Each outfit tells a story of personality and mutual admiration.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @priyankachopra )

Fashion That Tells a Love Story

Every outfit feels like a page from their love story, from dazzling red carpets to quiet, intimate moments—and we can’t get enough of it!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @priyankachopra )