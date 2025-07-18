Priyanka Chopra's Most Stunning Beauty Looks
She continues to remain one of Bollywood's most celebrated names. Discover some of her iconic makeup looks with us
Straight hair, glam makeup, she is going places (that are invite-only)
Nobody rocks glasses and a bun better than Priyanka Chopra
A glam look like that ensures the dance floor is all yours
PC nailed the strawberry girl look so effortlessly
You can never go wrong with a bronze makeup look paired with sleek hair
Look effortlessly gorgeous even when you're working out, a half bun is the way to go
Take notes from the OG Desi Girl, a kajal and a bindi are your shortcuts to elegance!
Even when you're freezing up in the mountains, a winged eyeliner and rosy cheeks add to the charm