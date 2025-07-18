Priyanka Chopra's Most Stunning Beauty Looks

She continues to remain one of Bollywood's most celebrated names. Discover some of her iconic makeup looks with us

Riddhi Mishra
Jul 18, 2025, 12:01 PM
Night Out

Straight hair, glam makeup, she is going places (that are invite-only)

Office Siren

Nobody rocks glasses and a bun better than Priyanka Chopra

Party Like PC

A glam look like that ensures the dance floor is all yours

Strawberry Shine

PC nailed the strawberry girl look so effortlessly

Festive Vibes

You can never go wrong with a bronze makeup look paired with sleek hair

Gym Baddie

Look effortlessly gorgeous even when you're working out, a half bun is the way to go

Desi Elegance

Take notes from the OG Desi Girl, a kajal and a bindi are your shortcuts to elegance!

Yours, Beautifully

Even when you're freezing up in the mountains, a winged eyeliner and rosy cheeks add to the charm

