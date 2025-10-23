Expert Tips: How Pumpkin Seeds Boost Sleep Quality Naturally
Pumpkin seeds are packed with sleep-supporting nutrients that help calm your nervous system and boost melatonin for deeper rest.
These seeds contain powerful minerals and amino acids that regulate your sleep-wake cycle. Their unique blend of magnesium and tryptophan helps your body relax and drift off more easily.
Consuming magnesium supports deeper, uninterrupted sleep and helps prevent night-time cramping.
Tryptophan in pumpkin seeds supports serotonin and melatonin production — both crucial for regulating sleep.
Stick to 28 grams per serving to avoid digestive discomfort. Balanced portions ensure you get optimal rest and nourishment without unnecessary calories.
Zinc helps boost melatonin and maintain steady sleep cycles. Including pumpkin seeds in your evening routine may help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.
Enjoy them roasted, plain, or sprinkled on yoghurt for a nutrient-dense bedtime snack. Aim for a small handful each night to gain sleep benefits without excess calories.
Adding pumpkin seeds to a wind-down ritual is a gentle, delicious change that encourages natural rest. Try them tonight and see the difference in your sleep quality.