Queer Books To Read For Some Love And Healing

From rivals-to-lovers to an ancient romance, find your pick!

Sanya Dahiya
Jun 13, 2025, 09:15 AM

Pride And Prejudice And The City - Racheal Lippincott

You've found your soulmate, but she's from a different century, classic wlw experience

Nick And Charlie - Alice Oseman

Everyone's favourite gay couple, but will they survive the long distance?

Rani Choudhury Must Die - Adiba Jaigirdar

It's high time we get a sapphic rivals-to-lovers

I Wish You All The Best - Mason Deaver

I'm sorry, but this book will rip your heart out before showing you how to heal

Red, White & Royal Blue - Casey McQuiston

A secret relationship that has the power to derail two nations? We're so in

Loveless - Alice Oseman

Who said love can only be romantic?

The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo - Taylor Jenkins Reid

The title might suggest it's about her husbands, but the main love interest was her wife