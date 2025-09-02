Quick Yoga Poses For Busy Days By Yoga Expert, Anshuka Parwani
Workout doesn't have to be a daunting and unmanageable task. Discover celebrity Yoga expert Anshuka Parwani's quick and easy yoga tips, perfect for the busy bees!
Workout doesn't have to be a daunting and unmanageable task. Discover celebrity Yoga expert Anshuka Parwani's quick and easy yoga tips, perfect for the busy bees!
If you work a desk job and spend most of your time sitting, this pose can help release tension in the hips and inner thigh muscles, improving flexibility and blood circulation in the lower body.
Low lunge stretches the hip flexors, quads, and groin, thus improving posture and increasing muscle flexibility.
Aside from releasing back tension and aiding spinal flexibility, the seated twist also helps stimulate digestion.
Reeling from indigestion and pelvic tension? Try this pose to improve pelvic strength and fix digestive issues.
It's said that emotional trauma is stored in the hips, which, paired with a lack of muscle mobility, results in tightened hips and glutes. Try this pose to alleviate pressure: mental and physical.
Best part about these yoga asanas? You don't have to be stuck in a gym class! Practise at the comfort of your home or take it outdoors in the lap of nature. The possibilities are endless.
Deep mindful breathing significantly helps regulate emotions. This grounding ritual also boosts oxygen levels and enhances focus.
Ending with a relaxing Shavasana helps with the optimal integration of its benefits. This downtime promotes full body relaxation and levels heart rate.
Too busy to work out? Consider that problem solved, as this convenient practice can squeeze into your lifestyle without taking too much space or time.