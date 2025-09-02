Quick Yoga Poses For Busy Days By Yoga Expert, Anshuka Parwani

Workout doesn't have to be a daunting and unmanageable task. Discover celebrity Yoga expert Anshuka Parwani's quick and easy yoga tips, perfect for the busy bees!

Riddhi Mishra
Sep 02, 2025, 12:48 PM
Butterfly Pose: Open Your Hips & Soothe The Mind

If you work a desk job and spend most of your time sitting, this pose can help release tension in the hips and inner thigh muscles, improving flexibility and blood circulation in the lower body.

Low Lunge: Flexibility + Strength In One Flow

Low lunge stretches the hip flexors, quads, and groin, thus improving posture and increasing muscle flexibility.

Seated Twist: Reset Your Spine & Digestive System

Aside from releasing back tension and aiding spinal flexibility, the seated twist also helps stimulate digestion.

Deep Squat: Detox & Ground Yourself

Reeling from indigestion and pelvic tension? Try this pose to improve pelvic strength and fix digestive issues.

Pigeon Pose: Release Tension In The Hips

It's said that emotional trauma is stored in the hips, which, paired with a lack of muscle mobility, results in tightened hips and glutes. Try this pose to alleviate pressure: mental and physical.

Anytime, Anywhere: Perfect For Busy Days

Best part about these yoga asanas? You don't have to be stuck in a gym class! Practise at the comfort of your home or take it outdoors in the lap of nature. The possibilities are endless.

Breathe With Intention

Deep mindful breathing significantly helps regulate emotions. This grounding ritual also boosts oxygen levels and enhances focus.

Always End With Shavasana

Ending with a relaxing Shavasana helps with the optimal integration of its benefits. This downtime promotes full body relaxation and levels heart rate.

Make Yoga A Habit, Not A Hustle

Too busy to work out? Consider that problem solved, as this convenient practice can squeeze into your lifestyle without taking too much space or time.

