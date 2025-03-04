Quiet Luxury Might Be On Its Way Out, But These Celebs Prove Old Money Blonde Is Going Nowhere

No one can deny it - there's something so luxe about that old money blonde hair, that we all want to rush to our hairstylist. Swipe for inspo!

Chanel Sequeira
Mar 04, 2025, 12:01 PM

Jennifer Lawrence

One length, slick and straight - the classiest version of this trend

Blake Lively

The secret to the Queen of Blonde's confidence has always been her gorgeous hair

Rihanna

A little edgier, this side-swept bang version is perfect for street style looks

Sofia Richie Grainge

Roots blended in, but make sure those two money pieces pop!

Taylor Swift

TayTay's always making "waves" with her hair (see what we did there?)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The epitome of grace and refinement, Huntington-Whiteley has been an ambassador of this trend before it was even a thing

Margot Robbie

That bob? Stunning. The colour? I'm on my knees.