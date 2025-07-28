Quintessence - Tarun Tahiliani Showcases Power Of Precision At The India Couture Week
A collection that’s equal parts restraint and richness: Where every drape, detail, and silhouette feels essential.
There’s something instantly captivating about blending modern shapes with traditional craftsmanship. This lehenga-corset combo nails that balance. The rose colour palette and floral embroidery make it the dream piece every girl wants hanging in her closet.
Structured and sharp, this is the suit for the man who means business. But it’s not just about clean lines. The detailing and embroidery are where the drama really begins.
Nothing spells culture and couture more timelessly than a saree. And when it’s styled by this designer? The drape, texture, and styling come together elegantly. This one? Effortlessly regal.
Let’s give this jacket its moment. From the blush tone to the embroidery, it’s subtle but not shy. Bonus points for being the perfect length- no awkward shrug situations here.
If it's Indian Couture Week, a sherwani or bandh-gala is non-negotiable. But leave it to Tarun Tahiliani to make it look fresh with sharp cuts, fluid silhouettes, and that signature handiwork that does all the talking.
You know that moment when you walk into a room and all eyes shift? That’s this shrug. From the way it moves to the way it’s cut, this piece was made to be remembered.
Every shimmer, every pearl, every stitch, it’s all intentional. The looks prove that precision is the true power player in couture. Zoom in; nothing’s accidental.