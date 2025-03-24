Quirky Handbags? Yes Please!

These luxury handbags with unique designs make their own statement! Choose one that fits your vibe

Anamm Inamdar
Mar 24, 2025, 08:00 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

LULU GUINNESS

Carry a garden on your arm with this flower-basket bag!

SCHIAPERELLI

Quirky, head shaped handbag—creepy, cool, and unforgettable!

Judith Leiber

Take along your cravings with these fun fries, pizza, pancake and donut bags.

Moschino

Carry this baguette bag, but don’t take a bite!

BALENCIAGA

Chips anyone? Snack in style with this Lays chip bag handbag.

KATE SPADE

Carry the popcorn, skip the movie with this bag!

CHANEL

Fashion meets folklore in this Russian doll-inspired handbag.

LV

This dog-shaped bag is fetching all the compliments!