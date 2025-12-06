Radiance Ritual: Here's How To Layer Skincare
Wondering how to layer your skincare? The order of your products matters more than you think, and a subtle switch can transform your glow!
Wondering how to layer your skincare? The order of your products matters more than you think, and a subtle switch can transform your glow!
Every skincare step prepares the skin for the next. When the order is disrupted, hydration, treatment, and protection can’t perform at their full strength.
A good moisturiser replenishes hydration and strengthens the skin barrier, creating the ideal base for the rest of your routine.
Sunscreen protects your skin from UVA and UVB damage. Go for a broad-spectrum protection sunscreen. If you're not a cream person, try gel or mist sunscreens!
Begin with a gentle cleanse, then apply your serum or toner, and finally seal everything in with a moisturiser. Finish with sunscreen as your final skincare step.
Applying moisturiser first ensures your skin is nourished. Sunscreen on top locks out damage.
You still moisturise and wear sunscreen! But you should look for lightweight formulas that don't clog pores.
Waiting for about 20 seconds is ideal as it allows the first layer enough time to settle in before the next!
SPF-infused moisturisers are certainly convenient for low-exposure days. A dedicated sunscreen, however, is more reliable.
A perfect morning skincare routine is built through consistent care. Hydration and SPF in the correct order is the route to natural radiance.