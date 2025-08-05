The All-You-Need Rakshabandhan Beauty Gift Guide For When Words Fall Short

From skincare to beauty, this guide has thoughtful picks to surprise and pamper your siblings with love.

GRASS The Essential Combo

This powerhouse trio will shield your sibling's skin from environmental stressors and ensure a weightless, non-greasy feel.

Eucerin Anti-Pigment Dual Serum

Gift radiant confidence with a serum that reduces dark spots and fine lines—formulated with hyaluronic acid, thiamidol, and Licochalcone A.

&Done; Take Control Hair Combo

Protect your sibling's hair with this power combo. It deeply hydrates, strengthens, and shields hair from the inside out.

La Pink Perfume Set

Need a budget-friendly, yet elegant gift? This beautiful perfume gift set for women, consisting of four luxurious variants, is here to save the day.

Be.Sexy

Give the gift of luminous skin with Be. SEXY, science-backed drinkable skincare that pampers from within with Japanese Marine Collagen and Glutathione.

Yves Saint Lauren Y Eau De Parfum

Celebrate your brother’s bold spirit with this fresh, yet intense fragrance that matches his dynamic personality.

Tikitoro Teens Sibling Love Gift Kit

Skincare is for all age groups, and this combo is proof of that. For any teen who loves skincare, this might be the most fun gift this Rakhi.

House of Makeup Hot Glossip

If your sister is a lippie girl, tell her to throw out that tacky, sticky gloss and treat her lips to this high-lustre game-changer!

Victoria’s Secret Mini Eau De Parfum 3-Piece Gift Set

Gift your moody sibling every single mood, from energetic to curious to authentically her, with this iconic fragrance set.

Kaya Lumi Glow Luxe Kit

Gift your sibling the best of the best with this luxe combo that brings together deep hydration essentials to give you glowing, plump, and refreshed skin.

TAILOR’S Tea Tree Wash

For the brother who’s always got your back, this is the ultimate gift: refreshing, hydrating, and made just for him.

Heliocare Advanced Spray SPF 50 Protection

A light, powerful sunscreen spray with Fernblock® Technology to keep your loved ones sun-protected and radiant.

Raise Fall Fighter Starter Kit

For the lazy sibling, this all-in-one kit reduces hair fall, strengthen strands, and removes build-up, all while nourishing.

House Of Aurae Celestia

This everyday body mist is a blend of soft florals and a hint of fruit; the perfect light and refreshing companion.

Wisdom Layering Set

Gift your sibling an experience for every emotion. Experience different fragrances as per moods and occasions with this floral layering set.

UNTAM3D Skincare Duo

Show her you care, morning and night. This skincare duo protects by day and restores by night—because her glow deserves round-the-clock love.

Phillips Hair Straightener Brush

The perfect surprise for your sister. Give her 5-minute styling with care, thanks to KeraShine technology and its frizz-fighting, shine-boosting power.

BEAUTIFUL INDIA Perfume Discovery Set

For the sister who follows her heart—encourage her to find peace, love, or herself in every spritz.

Himalaya Wellness Gift Box

A comforting daily essential that keeps their skin soft, radiant, and truly cared for, naturally.