Ranveer Singh's Kurta Chaos: 5 Bold Ways for Wedding Season!
The actor is proof that wedding-season kurtas don’t need to play it safe, turning tradition into a bold style statement.
Ranveer Singh shows that wedding kurtas can be bold, playful, and unapologetically stylish.
Ranveer’s colourful striped kurtas add instant energy to wedding looks, making bold colour the main event.
A black kurta, elevated with striking blue wing details that do all the talking.
Keeping it bold yet balanced, Ranveer pairs a complementary dupatta with his kurta to add depth, drama, and effortless flair.
A crisp white kurta gets an instant upgrade with gold embellishments and a pearl necklace, proving that the right accessories can steal the spotlight.
A black coat adorned with intricate embroidery channels old-world royalty, adding drama and depth to an otherwise classic silhouette.
Ranveer Singh turns wedding kurtas into bold, unforgettable style moments—ready to inspire your festive wardrobe.