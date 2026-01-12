Ranveer Singh's Kurta Chaos: 5 Bold Ways for Wedding Season!

The actor is proof that wedding-season kurtas don’t need to play it safe, turning tradition into a bold style statement.

Chiara Dutta
Jan 12, 2026, 06:58 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ekalakhani )

Kurta King: His Wedding Wardrobe Wins

Ranveer Singh shows that wedding kurtas can be bold, playful, and unapologetically stylish.

Way #1 – Kurta with Colourful Stripes

Ranveer’s colourful striped kurtas add instant energy to wedding looks, making bold colour the main event.

Way #2 – When a Black Kurta Grows Wings

A black kurta, elevated with striking blue wing details that do all the talking.

Way #3 – Matching the Kurta and Dupatta, the Ranveer Way

Keeping it bold yet balanced, Ranveer pairs a complementary dupatta with his kurta to add depth, drama, and effortless flair.

Way #4 – Accessories That Do the Talking

A crisp white kurta gets an instant upgrade with gold embellishments and a pearl necklace, proving that the right accessories can steal the spotlight.

Way #5 – Regal Embroidery on Black

A black coat adorned with intricate embroidery channels old-world royalty, adding drama and depth to an otherwise classic silhouette.

Your Ranveer Wedding Wardrobe Awaits!

Ranveer Singh turns wedding kurtas into bold, unforgettable style moments—ready to inspire your festive wardrobe.

