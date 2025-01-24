Rasha Thadani Gets The Gen-Z Fashion Code Right

Crop tops to shimmer dresses and LBDs, the Bollywood actress - who's just made her debut - sure has all the right fashion choices.

Floral Charm

She rocks the look in this three-piece set, crop top pants and floral-motif cape.

Sunnies

Vacation vibes in this pair of white glares.

Shimmery

She can't go wrong with this red sharara-jumpsuit.

Athleisure On Point

The shorts and matching top is definitely chill.

Elegant

Rasha dazzles in this fringe and bead-encrusted dress.

Ethnic Love

Effortlessly wearing this flowy black-and-white printed skirt.

Mini Impact

Her white skater-style mini is perfect holiday dressing.