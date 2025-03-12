Read These, Thank Us Later: Female Authors Edition
Bookstagram-approved must-reads by women that will live rent-free in your head.
A squad of teenage criminals pulling off an impossible heist? Say less. Dark, twisty, and full of morally gray chaos.
Books that literally change lives. A cosy, heartwarming read that feels like a warm hug.
Dark academia meets colonial critique. Magic through language? Oxford has never been this intense.
A badass assassin fighting for her freedom? Plus magic, plot twists, and a little romance, Iconic.
Dark fairy tales, eerie forests, and a cursed family legacy? This one’s giving gothic, magical chaos.
True crime obsession meets small-town secrets. Mystery, twists, and a girl who won’t stop digging.
Ancient Rome vibes, rebellion, and a slow-burn romance that’ll wreck you. High stakes, high drama.
Girl, quite literally decides to sleep for a year. Existential crisis, privilege, and dry humour = peak Moshfegh.
