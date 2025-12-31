Pout Like Priyanka: Red Carpet Lip Secrets Revealed!

Want lips that turn heads like she does on the red carpet? From creamy reds to long-lasting glam, we’re spilling the secrets, so you can rock date nights, brunches with the same confidence.

Nirali S
Dec 31, 2025, 10:53 AM
Her Iconic Shades That Slay Every Event

We love how Priyanka’s pulls off red lips at red carpet events for full-on glamour, her cool-tone browns for chic day events and those berrylicious shades when she wants to slay a little extra. Basically, her lip game is always on point.

Sugar Scrub Magic For Baby-Smooth Lips

It’s hard to ever catch her with dry or cracked lips! The secret? This super easy, at-home sugar scrub. It gently buffs away dryness, leaving your pout looking totally flawless.

Primer Power: Lock Color For 12+ Hours

Because nothing hurts more than checking the mirror and realising your lipstick has clocked out early. A primer keeps your lipstick fresh and flawless through drinks, laughs and dancing.

Overline Trick For Instant Plumpness

We’ve all survived those stingy lip plumpers and questionable suction tools. A subtle overline is the quickest way to fake fuller lips, adding volume and shape without the tingle.

Ruby Red To Mauve: Priyanka's Shade Picks

The right lip shade can change the entire vibe and Priyanka knows it best. From glamorous reds for statement to understated mauves when she wants to keep things subtle, her choices always hit just right.

Layer Like A Pro – No Fading All Night

A lipstick turning into a barely-there tint feels like a personal betrayal. Layer with balm, liner, lipstick and blot to achieve luscious lips that actually last all night.

Highlighter Glow On Cupid's Bow Hack

We all love a little shimmer everywhere, so why skip the lips? One dab of highlighter above your lips and suddenly they look fuller and fresher.

Why These Hacks Last!

These are the beauty hacks you’ll still be bragging about when Gen Alpha takes over. A total life-saver, giving you the same lip vibes Priyanka Chopra casually flexes on the red carpet.

Your Turn: Recreate & Glow

Time to put all those secrets into action! Grab your favourite products, channel your inner diva, and go wild. You might just end up with the most luscious, fuller lips ever.

