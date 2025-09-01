Red Carpet Looks: Venice Film Festival 2025
Celebrate standout red carpet fashion at Venice Film Festival 2025: dramatic gowns, iconic designers, and celebrity glamour at its peak.
Roberts lit up the 2025 Venice Film Festival in polished Versace tailoring, delivering pure red-carpet magic in a custom Atelier Versace gown adorned with Chopard brilliance.
Making bold waves at the fest in chic Louis Vuitton lace, Stone then lit up the 'Bugonia' premiere in a sequinned column gown with a playful bubble hem.
Jacob Elordi wowed Venice 2025, from a sleek all-white Bottega Veneta look at the photocall to a relaxed, oversized tuxedo and Roma lace-ups on the red carpet.
She stole the spotlight here, effortlessly shifting from a chic Prada photocall ensemble to a sparkling floral column gown at the premiere. Porcaroli knows it all.
Dolled up in a navy silk Louis Vuitton gown with dramatic bow sleeves and paired with Élan Vital High Jewelry, Alicia Vikander was here to promote minimalistic elegance.
Domingo turned the 2025 amfAR Gala in Venice into his personal runway. The sartorial bravado is giving, in his custom emerald Roberto Cavalli jacket, sleek tailored trousers and statement Pasquale Bruni jewels.
All you needed was her in a striking, custom Ida Wachyuni mulberry silk gown with some black and blue drama, a structured bodice, ruffled accents, and elegant gloves, defining couture perfection.