Red Light Therapy: Miracle Skincare Or Just A Trend?
What was once reserved for a dermatologist appointment has found a space in our vanity; with celebs like Kim K vouching for it, red light therapy might be the skincare you needed all along.
Red light therapy basically means exposing your skin to red and near-infrared wavelengths that boost cell energy, reduce inflammation, and support collagen.
RLT increases mitochondria's energy wall while being nonthermal. Basically, it rejuvenates your skin cells without excess heat or burning the skin.
From smoothing lines to evening pigmentation and strengthening the skin barrier, red light therapy works on glow, firmness, and calmness, all backed by solid cellular science.
Red light therapy for the face helps soften fine lines, boost collagen, calm acne inflammation, fade dark spots, even out skin tone, and soothe redness as well.
No skincare does miracles in just a few uses. Red light therapy, however, has shown results in improved skin quality and skin cells over time, say your favourite A-list celebs.
It isn't just for your face! RLT helps with hair growth, pain relief, faster healing, and better sleep. Basically, a full-body upgrade via light.
Red light therapy has proven out to be a safe and affective tool for a healthy skin. However, individuals must consult with a dermatologist once if they have a certain skin condition before diving fully deep into it.
RLT might not be your cup of tea if you’re photosensitive, on meds that make you sun-reactive, have active skin issues, or are pregnant.
Cleanse your face, and initially start with shorter sessions for about 5-10 minutes and then increase the time in your second use.