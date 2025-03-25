Gorgeous Eid Outfits To Bookmark, This Festive Season
From regal shararas to ornate chikankari work on kurtas, our repertoire of Eid-inspired outfits will come in handy to sort your cart out!
This ornate Pannashahi Rampuri kurta is embroidered with zardozi and paired with Surkh Baigani Palampuri Garara.
Adorned with vibrant multi-colour embroidery, this set is a visual feast, making it an exquisite choice for every festive occasion.
Rooted in a nomadic essence, this collection reimagines heritage with a fresh, modern twist.
Pistachio and midnight blue - an underrated colour combination that understands the festive memo!
Elevate your style with this deep purple-hued floral print kurta paired with a sharara, this Eid.
Our spotlight is on this light blue chanderi sharara set paired with a light pink dupatta featuring resham, gota and mirror embroidery. Gorgeous.
Embrace regal elegance with this suit, adorned with delicate Cutdana embroidery. The soft tussar silk fabric offers a refined, traditional appeal, while the intricate handwork adds a luxurious touch.
This beautiful ensemble is made in pure silk chanderi fabric and adorned with heritage Kashmiri Tilla embroidery - ideal for the Eid festivities.
Renowned for her mastery of Chikankari and Kamdani crafts, designer Anjul Bhandari's new collection seamlessly blends age-old craftsmanship with contemporary elegance.
