Gorgeous Eid Outfits To Bookmark, This Festive Season

From regal shararas to ornate chikankari work on kurtas, our repertoire of Eid-inspired outfits will come in handy to sort your cart out!

Ipsita Kaul
Mar 25, 2025, 11:41 AM

Atelier Shikaarbagh

This ornate Pannashahi Rampuri kurta is embroidered with zardozi and paired with Surkh Baigani Palampuri Garara.

Ridhi Mehra

Adorned with vibrant multi-colour embroidery, this set is a visual feast, making it an exquisite choice for every festive occasion.

Amaaré

Rooted in a nomadic essence, this collection reimagines heritage with a fresh, modern twist.

Nupur Kanoi

Pistachio and midnight blue - an underrated colour combination that understands the festive memo!

true Browns

Elevate your style with this deep purple-hued floral print kurta paired with a sharara, this Eid.

Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor

Our spotlight is on this light blue chanderi sharara set paired with a light pink dupatta featuring resham, gota and mirror embroidery. Gorgeous.

Kalki Fashion

Embrace regal elegance with this suit, adorned with delicate Cutdana embroidery. The soft tussar silk fabric offers a refined, traditional appeal, while the intricate handwork adds a luxurious touch.

Sheetal Batra

This beautiful ensemble is made in pure silk chanderi fabric and adorned with heritage Kashmiri Tilla embroidery - ideal for the Eid festivities.

Anjul Bhandari

Renowned for her mastery of Chikankari and Kamdani crafts, designer Anjul Bhandari's new collection seamlessly blends age-old craftsmanship with contemporary elegance.