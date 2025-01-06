Retro Hair Makes A Powerful Comeback At The 2025 Golden Globes

Dramatic hair changes were clearly the vibe for the Golden Globe Awards this year!

Emma Stone in a pixie cut was not on my 2025 bingo card, LOVE IT!

Zendaya served peak Marilyn Monroe energy and we are here for it.

Elle Fanning serving a blonde flapper princess was a moment.

No surprises here! Punk is Miley Cyrus-coded at this point.

Margaret Qualley serving Blair energy in a classic volumised ponytail made our cut, for sure!

Quinta Brunson showed us all what bringing back flapper hair would actually look like and we are here for it!

Hailey Steinfeld's updo gave us all a perfect hair-do moment to adore!

Ariana Grande with cute retro bangs and her signature ponytail, brought in regal energy!

Nicole Kidman's maxi bouffant said 'The bigger, the better'. We agree!