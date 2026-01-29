Rishabh Sawhney: The Quiet Rise Of A New-Age Leading Man
Rishabh Sawhney’s big break came with Fighter, the film that introduced him as a quiet force on screen, marking a shift toward a more restrained, inward kind of leading man.
Now, two years later, it continues to mark the beginning of his steady rise as a new-age leading man.
Long before his turn on screen, Rishabh Sawhney had already built a recognizable presence as a model, moving through fashion campaigns and editorials with quiet confidence.
A model and admirer of fashion, Rishabh Sawhney’s presence at JJ Valaya’s show reflects a genuine connection to Indian design.
Rishabh Sawhney’s style leans into classic formals, and a lavender three-piece suit reflects a modern masculinity rooted in precision and quiet confidence.
Away from tailoring, Rishabh Sawhney leans into laid-back streetwear, baggy jeans, a white vest layered with a shirt, a simple locket, and blue Puma Speedcats, grounding the look in effortless, youthful cool.
With Fighter as his first big-screen outing, Rishabh Sawhney earned attention for a performance that held its own.
With Fighter, Rishabh Sawhney’s debut performance was both noticed and celebrated, earning him a Best Debut Actor win.
With a strong debut behind him and an evolving sense of style, Rishabh Sawhney is clearly one to watch—we expect to see greater things ahead.