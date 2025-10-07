Rock Karwa Chauth With Bollywood Hairstyles

Turn heads this Karwa Chauth with Bollywood-inspired hairstyles that bring drama and a little movie magic to your festive look.

Team ELLE
Oct 07, 2025, 04:42 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

Oval Face Glam

Channel your inner DP with a middle part and a touch of gloss for that effortless, festive glow that frames an oval face to perfection.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @deepikapadukone )

Festive Waves

Think soft waves with a touch of bounce. Take cues from Parineeti and let your side-part do the talking this Karwa Chauth.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @parineetichopra )

Statement Braids With Accessories

Elevate long braids with sparkling hair accessories like jewelled pins, delicate chains, or floral accents woven through the curls delicately.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @sonamkapoor )

Flowing Festival Tresses

Let Katrina’s signature middle-parted hair inspire your Karwa Chauth look. Loose, airy strands tumble gracefully with a playful charm.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @katrinakaif )

Blooming Bun Magic

Want a hairstyle that’s traditional and timelessly elegant? Take cues from Sonakshi: a sleek bun adorned with fresh mogra flowers.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aslisona )

Easygoing Side Braid

Keep it chic and uncomplicated like Janhvi with a simple side braid: a classic festive hairstyle perfect for Karwa Chauth or any celebration.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @janhvikapoor )

Chic Short Hair Glam

Playful, voluminous, and full of personality, this look proves that festive hairstyles don’t always need length to make a statement.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @priyankachopra )