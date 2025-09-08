Rolling Loud India: Hip-Hop’s Biggest Stage Line Up Arrives

The world’s biggest hip-hop festival hits Mumbai, India with a line-up that spans Central Cee to Karan Aujla. Two days, endless energy, this is unmissable.

Diya Jain
Sep 08, 2025, 12:56 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@rollingloud )

Mark Your Calendars

Tickets for Rolling Loud India go live 8th September, 3 PM onwards. See you at the Loud Park, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, on 22–23 November 2025, mosh pit shoes optional, excuses not allowed.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@rollingloudindia )

Central Cee

Headlining on 22 November, this is London energy straight to Navi Mumbai. I know I am going to screaming when 'Doja' starts to play!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@centralcee )

Wiz Khalifa

His set is bound to feel like a cloud of good times. With tracks like 'Black and Yellow,' 'See You Again,' 'Young, Wild & Free.' he is definition of chill-meets-icon.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@wizkhalifa )

Don Toliver

‘Ice (Ice), lemonade, my neck was drippin’… sorry, had to. You’ll find me front row with a giant banner, because this one’s going to slap different live.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@dontoliver )

Karan Aujla

Every club anthem, every Punjabi chart-topper… and now headlining on 23 Nov. Honestly, it’s his world and we’re just living in it

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@karanaujla )

Hanumankind

I’ve danced, grooved, and scream-sung ‘Big Dawgs’ at every club I’ve been to, seeing it live is going to be my ultimate pinch-me moment.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@hanumankind )

Da Baby

He’s coming for the crowd with his heavy bass, non-stop energy. And the crowd will give it straight back.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@dababy )

Swae Lee

A performance that is going to feel like a party! Lee's stage presence is pure fun. Expect smooth hooks, singalongs, and definitely a whole lot of flex.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@swaelee )

Divine

'Walking on Water', live for the first time ever. Mumbai, brace yourself — this isn’t just a performance, it’s history in the making

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@vivianakadivine )

Nav

Toronto’s very own is flying in with moody bangers and spacey beats. It's literally my 2 a.m. car ride playlist, but louder.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@nav )

Wild Wild Women

All-women, all-fire, no skips. They’re about to set the stage ablaze and then some.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@wildwildwomen )