Rolling Loud India: Hip-Hop’s Biggest Stage Line Up Arrives
The world’s biggest hip-hop festival hits Mumbai, India with a line-up that spans Central Cee to Karan Aujla. Two days, endless energy, this is unmissable.
Tickets for Rolling Loud India go live 8th September, 3 PM onwards. See you at the Loud Park, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, on 22–23 November 2025, mosh pit shoes optional, excuses not allowed.
Headlining on 22 November, this is London energy straight to Navi Mumbai. I know I am going to screaming when 'Doja' starts to play!
His set is bound to feel like a cloud of good times. With tracks like 'Black and Yellow,' 'See You Again,' 'Young, Wild & Free.' he is definition of chill-meets-icon.
‘Ice (Ice), lemonade, my neck was drippin’… sorry, had to. You’ll find me front row with a giant banner, because this one’s going to slap different live.
Every club anthem, every Punjabi chart-topper… and now headlining on 23 Nov. Honestly, it’s his world and we’re just living in it
I’ve danced, grooved, and scream-sung ‘Big Dawgs’ at every club I’ve been to, seeing it live is going to be my ultimate pinch-me moment.
He’s coming for the crowd with his heavy bass, non-stop energy. And the crowd will give it straight back.
A performance that is going to feel like a party! Lee's stage presence is pure fun. Expect smooth hooks, singalongs, and definitely a whole lot of flex.
'Walking on Water', live for the first time ever. Mumbai, brace yourself — this isn’t just a performance, it’s history in the making
Toronto’s very own is flying in with moody bangers and spacey beats. It's literally my 2 a.m. car ride playlist, but louder.
All-women, all-fire, no skips. They’re about to set the stage ablaze and then some.