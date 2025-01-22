BLACKPINK'S ROSÉ Is Having Her Pop Princess Moment In The New SKIMS V-Day Campaign!

The K-pop idol drops fun and coquettish charm for Kim Kardashian's clothing brand

Hues Of Pink

ROSÉ adds elegance and a touch of romantic whimsy to it.

Cupid Calls

She modelled a series of lingerie and loungewear for the campaign.

Heart This

Definitely aww-dorable!

Blonde Princess

You can meet her at the APT.

Just Rosé In A Pose

Pretty as ever

On The Must-Buy List

The new holiday collection will launch on January 23 in stores and online.

At The Top... Forever

She'll always be our Number One Girl!