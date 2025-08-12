Rujuta Diwekar Reveals Why You Shouldn't Quit Sugar

Is sugar good for health? Here's what nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has to say.

Riddhi Mishra
Aug 12, 2025, 05:12 PM
Resisting Cravings? Don't!

Refrain from associating sweets with shame.

Enjoy Sweets Without Guilt

Enjoy sweets guilt-free by replacing white sugar with jaggery.

Don't Fall For Food Fads

Not all social media diet trends are suitable for everyone; be mindful of making radical dietary changes.

Hearty Breakfast To Prevent Sugar Crashes

Start your day with a well-balanced and nourishing breakfast to manage energy levels and cravings throughout the day.

Include Milk And Eggs In Your Diet

Aside from their nutritional benefits, milk and eggs also help you feel satiated for a long time.

Your Body Knows Best

Eat intuitively with intention- without pressure or fear.

Turn To Homemade Sweets

Homemade sweets are a better alternative to packaged and processed sweets.

Mindful Eating Instead Of Crash Dieting

Diwekar recommends mindful eating with balanced and wholesome meals, and not letting yourself go to bed hungry.

Love Food, Don't Fear It

Enjoy a healthy relationship with food instead of counting calories at every meal.

