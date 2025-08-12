Rujuta Diwekar Reveals Why You Shouldn't Quit Sugar
Is sugar good for health? Here's what nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has to say.
Refrain from associating sweets with shame.
Enjoy sweets guilt-free by replacing white sugar with jaggery.
Not all social media diet trends are suitable for everyone; be mindful of making radical dietary changes.
Start your day with a well-balanced and nourishing breakfast to manage energy levels and cravings throughout the day.
Aside from their nutritional benefits, milk and eggs also help you feel satiated for a long time.
Eat intuitively with intention- without pressure or fear.
Homemade sweets are a better alternative to packaged and processed sweets.
Diwekar recommends mindful eating with balanced and wholesome meals, and not letting yourself go to bed hungry.
Enjoy a healthy relationship with food instead of counting calories at every meal.