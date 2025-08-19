Five Red Flags In Your Diet - Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Explains
Kareena Kapoor Khan's nutritionist reveals five red flags in your so-called 'balanced diet' that can put a strain on your nutrition journey.
Yes, your diet might be trending on Instagram, but is it actually helping you, or just your aesthetically curated feed?
Excess protein burdens the kidneys, ruins digestion, and encourages ignorance of other food groups.
Ditching chutney, pickle, ketchup? You’re losing out on taste and tradition. Stop fearing your Grandma's wisdom.
Overthinking each bite? Now that's a toxic relationship with food. Health isn’t built on fear of food.
Do those sweet laddoos on Diwali feel worse than cheating on a partner? Festival food is heritage, not a cheat meal.
Probiotics can’t fix what lifestyle breaks. Your gut needs routine, rest, and roti, not just a fancy capsule.
Your relationship with food feels flawed, and that is way more harmful than complex carbs. Your diet should make you feel good.
These bring balance, nourishment, and great digestion. The soul food that you grew up eating with your family. It's tradition and comfort.
Simple home-cooked food is the first form of love language you experience. Your plate holds stories, memories, and healing, not shame.