Five Red Flags In Your Diet - Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Explains

Kareena Kapoor Khan's nutritionist reveals five red flags in your so-called 'balanced diet' that can put a strain on your nutrition journey.

Tanvee Khanna
Aug 19, 2025, 06:02 PM
Is Your Diet Built To Last?

Yes, your diet might be trending on Instagram, but is it actually helping you, or just your aesthetically curated feed?

Your Diet Focuses Only On Protein

Excess protein burdens the kidneys, ruins digestion, and encourages ignorance of other food groups.

You've Eliminated Everyday Condiments

Ditching chutney, pickle, ketchup? You’re losing out on taste and tradition. Stop fearing your Grandma's wisdom.

You Worry Every Bite Is "Too Much"

Overthinking each bite? Now that's a toxic relationship with food. Health isn’t built on fear of food.

Festival Food Now Feels Wrong

Do those sweet laddoos on Diwali feel worse than cheating on a partner? Festival food is heritage, not a cheat meal.

Your Gut Still Struggles, Even With Probiotics

Probiotics can’t fix what lifestyle breaks. Your gut needs routine, rest, and roti, not just a fancy capsule.

If These Sound Familiar

Your relationship with food feels flawed, and that is way more harmful than complex carbs. Your diet should make you feel good.

Real Food. Real Results. Home-Cooked Meals Work

These bring balance, nourishment, and great digestion. The soul food that you grew up eating with your family. It's tradition and comfort.

Food Is Culture, Not a Punishment

Simple home-cooked food is the first form of love language you experience. Your plate holds stories, memories, and healing, not shame.

