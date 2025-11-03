Doing Yoga Wrong? Rujuta Diwekar Reveals Top 3 Mistakes & How to Fix Them
Kareena’s wellness guru spills the tea — you’re probably making these three yoga mistakes. Here's how you can fix them and embrace your wellness yoga journey.
Kareena’s wellness guru spills the tea — you’re probably making these three yoga mistakes. Here's how you can fix them and embrace your wellness yoga journey.
Always start with your weaker side and then move on to the strong one. This helps the less flexible side to open and level up to the other one.
Balance in yoga basically means being in sync with your mind and body. It improves awareness, coordination, and stability — key to holding poses safely and preventing injuries.
Skipping those "I can't bend like this" poses might look tempting, but sooner or later, your body will regret that decision. Challenge yourself and see your body do wonders.
Our very own Bebo never stopped her yoga journey, even during her pregnancy. Growth in yoga begins where comfort ends — each new pose challenges your body and expands your mind.
Running late? Your yoga mat does not need to know that. Every minute counts, and those rounds of Surya Namaskara, if done correctly for just 10 minutes straight, will give your body that extra pump.
Keep it simple, but build your yoga routine that caters to your body. Start slow and then later jump onto complicated asanas, followed by a 2-minute break and breathing exercise post each posture.
Yoga isn’t just calm vibes — it’s strength, patience, and flow. Grit builds you. Grace carries you. There's a reason the West is turning to yoga suddenly; it's time you do it too!
Keep it simple, real, and also a little fun! Do the most basic exercises initially and level up later. Treat yoga time as a sacred ritual and watch the magic unfold.
Consistency is the real glow-up. Keep showing up, and one day you’ll pull off that fairy-tale-level asana like it’s nothing.