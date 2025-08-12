Sabyasachi, Abu Jani, and More: Nita Ambani's Favourite Saree Designers
A treasure trove of silks and weaves, these sarees define the art of opulence, tradition and timeless style.
A treasure trove of silks and weaves, these sarees define the art of opulence, tradition and timeless style.
From silks to sequins , every Nita Ambani saree look tells a story of heritage, luxury, and flawless personal style. one glimpse at her saree collection and you would be in awe for hours.
A saree so enduring, it could be part of your heirloom chest. Her sarees are proof that some drapes never age, only grow more iconic with time.
A tissue Banarasi saree in classic Gujarati drape, crafted with the intricate Kadhwa technique which took two weavers, 70 days, and a lifetime of country's artistry.
The nine-motif Double Ikat Patola, also known as the Nine Figures Adtala, is a seven month labour of love by seven artisans meticulously crafting its patterns.
And she might just upstage the bride. Presumably from her wedding saree collection, this look proves that her grace, drape, and diamonds can outshine any spotlight.
She pairs tradition with trend, proving that a saree can be as modern as the woman who wears it. A true generational trend-setter.
Few carry couture like she does. No wonder Nita Ambani is Sabyasachi’s dream muse, turning every ensemble of his into a statement piece.
It's true that accessories can make or break the outfit, as for Nita Ambani, from temple jewels to modern diamonds, her saree look is never complete without her museum-worthy accessories.
In a vintage AJSK saree she once wore at an event a few months ago, she proves that timeless style isn’t bought, it’s lived.