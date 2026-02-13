Effortless Ethnic: Sagarika Ghatge’s Everyday Indian Wear Inspiration
Her style, along with her brand Akutee, answers all our questions on how to add Indian wear to our everyday wardrobe.
The key lies in the fabrics, mostly Chanderi silks and tissues which are comfortable year-round, especially in India’s climate.
One of the most sustainable features of her products, reflecting her personal values is that they are hand-painted by master artisans.
All the garments are eco-friendly and uses azo-free dyes, yet they bloom in the softest, most soothing shades, proving sustainability can be seriously chic.
Indian wear doesn’t limit itself to silhouettes. India is a powerhouse of artisanal craft, and that’s exactly what she weaves into modern styles.
A few pieces that dial down the colour but keep the style intact are essential in your wardrobe, and when neutrals meet gold or silver, the look turns instantly regal without overdoing it.
When you pair such lightweight, fluid fabrics, moving in them feels like a dream, and the dupatta suddenly stops being a hassle.
Essential pieces that don’t invite “overdressed” judgments, yet still stay true to her signature style, are what truly matter.
Not everything needs to be loud, maximalist, or voluminous to be notice, sometimes it’s the subtle pieces that quietly command the room.
Get pieces that don’t feel overwhelming for everyday wear, just right for staying rooted and fashionable.