Not All Salads Are Healthy - These Ones Are

Salads only work when they nourish. Balanced ingredients matter more than low calories or visual appeal.

Reva Godbole
Jan 24, 2026, 10:51 AM
Salads That Work - Suggests Nutritionist Heena

According to nutritionist insight, the right salads support energy, hormones, digestion, and long-term wellness, not deprivation.

Avocado Hormone Balance Salad

Combine creamy avocado, cherry tomatoes, and olive oil for a hormone-supportive salad rich in healthy fats.

Beetroot Radiance Salad

Grated beetroot with Greek yogurt and lemon creates a skin-loving salad that supports circulation and natural glow.

Carrot Orange Vitamin C Salad

Carrot and orange bring vitamin C and antioxidants together, boosting immunity while keeping flavours fresh and light.

Cucumber Mint Gut-Cooling Salad

Cucumber, mint, and sesame seeds create a refreshing, gut-cooling salad ideal for digestion and a cooling summer balance.

Protein Power Chickpea Salad

Boiled chickpeas with cumin, lemon, and olive oil deliver plant protein that keeps you full and fuelled.

Berry Seed Antioxidant Salad

An antioxidant-rich salad with berries, seeds, and greek yogurt support gut health and cellular repair.

Green Gut Reset Salad

Gentle nourishment comes in all green. A light dressing paired with leafy greens help reset digestion while supplying fibre & minerals.

Salads Don’t Fail

Salads don’t fail, under-fuelling does. Building them right makes them powerful tools for health.

