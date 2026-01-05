From Lizard Island Bikinis to St. Tropez Glow: Sara Tendulkar’s 2025 Style Diary

Sara Tendulkar’s vacation outfits in 2025 are equal parts relaxed and refined — proof that effortless dressing travels best.

Taronish Batty
Jan 05, 2026, 05:42 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @saratendulkar )

Lizard Island Bliss

Soft silhouettes, sun-warmed skin, and an olive-hued dress — this island look captures vacation outfit ideas that feel effortless, intimate, and quietly confident.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @saratendulkar )

The Bikini Moment That Says It All

With the tide at her waist and light dancing on the water, Sara Tendulkar’s island look feels instinctive and elemental — vacation outfits reduced to mood, movement, and sun.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @saratendulkar )

The Art of Modern Resortwear

Against an endless blue horizon, Sara Tendulkar’s resort look is all about restraint — a sculpted knit dress and minimal jewellery.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @saratendulkar )

Resort Dressing, the Louis Vuitton Way

Minimalism with bite: a crisp silhouette, structured shoulders, and Louis Vuitton accents anchoring resortwear in contemporary luxury.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @saratendulkar )

Wildlife Explorer Casuals

Performance layers take the lead — streamlined activewear, technical textures, and grounded sneakers built for motion. Utility dressing, styled with intent, where function becomes the aesthetic.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @saratendulkar )

Sun-Kissed Squad

A ruffled blue dress in motion, bare shoulders catching the last light — this look leans into ease and movement, where vacation dressing feels spontaneous, social, and quietly magnetic.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @saratendulkar )

A Silhouette That Holds the Room

A fitted bodice and statement pattern define this night-out look — polished, graphic, and built to hold the room.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @saratendulkar )