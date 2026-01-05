From Lizard Island Bikinis to St. Tropez Glow: Sara Tendulkar’s 2025 Style Diary
Sara Tendulkar’s vacation outfits in 2025 are equal parts relaxed and refined — proof that effortless dressing travels best.
Soft silhouettes, sun-warmed skin, and an olive-hued dress — this island look captures vacation outfit ideas that feel effortless, intimate, and quietly confident.
With the tide at her waist and light dancing on the water, Sara Tendulkar’s island look feels instinctive and elemental — vacation outfits reduced to mood, movement, and sun.
Against an endless blue horizon, Sara Tendulkar’s resort look is all about restraint — a sculpted knit dress and minimal jewellery.
Minimalism with bite: a crisp silhouette, structured shoulders, and Louis Vuitton accents anchoring resortwear in contemporary luxury.
Performance layers take the lead — streamlined activewear, technical textures, and grounded sneakers built for motion. Utility dressing, styled with intent, where function becomes the aesthetic.
A ruffled blue dress in motion, bare shoulders catching the last light — this look leans into ease and movement, where vacation dressing feels spontaneous, social, and quietly magnetic.
A fitted bodice and statement pattern define this night-out look — polished, graphic, and built to hold the room.