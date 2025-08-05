Sara Tendulkar's Glow Secret? A Matcha Protein Smoothie!
Get a peek into how matcha is made the best way: protein packed, creamy, and totally the Tendulkar way.
It’s the green drink! Think steady energy, muscle fuel, and glow-up without the caffeine crash. What is matcha, you ask? Just your new obsession.
What’s in this Matcha? A blend of ceremonial grade matcha, vanilla protein, and skin loving collagen. 35g of protein never looked (or tasted) this pretty. Who knew a beauty drink could also be this stacked?
How does matcha taste? bitter and grounded. Add in some sweet dates - not the kind who ghost you and you’ve got yourself a keeper. Add one or add five, no one’s judging.
Now that the dates, protein powder, and collagen are in, enter the hero of the hour: matcha. Add it in and let the magic begin.
The one way to make this drink a dream? It's the cream Cue: almond milk and a dollop of unsweetened almond butter for that rich, velvety texture.
Now for the fun part, toss it all in the blender, add a little ice ice baby, and blend until it’s smooth, green and chilled to perfection. Matcha made your day.
Share this piece of art with your friends and if they don't love it, it's not you, it's their taste buds.
The result? A full-blown main character glow-up. Skin’s radiant, under eye bags? Cancelled. Acne’s MIA and your energy? Absolutely unmatched. BRB, manifesting Sara making this for me.