Sara Tendulkar's Glow Secret? A Matcha Protein Smoothie!

Get a peek into how matcha is made the best way: protein packed, creamy, and totally the Tendulkar way.

Diya Jain
Aug 05, 2025, 05:04 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@saratendulkar )

What Makes Matcha So Special?

It’s the green drink! Think steady energy, muscle fuel, and glow-up without the caffeine crash. What is matcha, you ask? Just your new obsession.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

A Beauty Drink with Protein Power!

What’s in this Matcha? A blend of ceremonial grade matcha, vanilla protein, and skin loving collagen. 35g of protein never looked (or tasted) this pretty. Who knew a beauty drink could also be this stacked?

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Step 1 – The Sweet Foundation

How does matcha taste? bitter and grounded. Add in some sweet dates - not the kind who ghost you and you’ve got yourself a keeper. Add one or add five, no one’s judging.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Step 2 – The Matcha Touch

Now that the dates, protein powder, and collagen are in, enter the hero of the hour: matcha. Add it in and let the magic begin.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Step 3 – Creamy Dream Add-Ins

The one way to make this drink a dream? It's the cream Cue: almond milk and a dollop of unsweetened almond butter for that rich, velvety texture.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Step 4 – Blend & Chill

Now for the fun part, toss it all in the blender, add a little ice ice baby, and blend until it’s smooth, green and chilled to perfection. Matcha made your day.

Photo Credit : ( Shutter Stock )

Friends Love It Too

Share this piece of art with your friends and if they don't love it, it's not you, it's their taste buds.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@saratendulkar )

The Final Glow-Up

The result? A full-blown main character glow-up. Skin’s radiant, under eye bags? Cancelled. Acne’s MIA and your energy? Absolutely unmatched. BRB, manifesting Sara making this for me.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@saratendulkar )