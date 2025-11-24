Celebrate Sarah Hyland’s Birthday: 9 Things You Didn’t Know About The Star
A light, fun roundup of surprising facts and standout moments that show there’s so much more to Sarah Hyland than you see on screen.
She didn't just stumble into acting, she grew up in it. Starting out in theatre and early TV roles as a child, she was already learning the ropes.
Her breakout moment came with Modern Family, where she became a household name. As Haley Dunphy, she delivered sharp humour, urning a sitcom role into a career-defining highlight.
Sarah has also built a fun mix of film credits, teen comedies, quirky indies, and charming rom-coms. She’s quietly carved out a space on the big screen.
She hasn't limited herself to acting, but also stepped into hosting with ease. From red carpets to reality shows, she brings the same wit to the screen.
Sarah’s style game has only levelled up over the years, bold colours, sharp silhouettes, and a playful mix of classic and trendy.
She has been open about her long health journey, facing multiple surgeries and chronic illness with grit and honesty. Instead of hiding it, she turned her story into strength.
From her close-knit friendships to her sweet, steady relationship with Wells Adams, Sarah keeps her personal life grounded and genuine.
Her online presence is a perfect mix of humour and unfiltered moments. Whether she’s sharing behind-the-scenes snaps, or candid thoughts, she keeps her feed fun and very her.