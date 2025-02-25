Sci-Fi Spectacles For Your Next Binge
Dive into cinematic worlds filled with AI, time loops, multiverses, and post-apocalyptic survival with this must-watch movies list.
Dive into cinematic worlds filled with AI, time loops, multiverses, and post-apocalyptic survival with this must-watch movies list.
A visually-stunning cyberpunk thriller.
A multiversal sci-fi masterpiece.
In the mood for a gripping AI-focused psychological thriller? This is it.
Iconic AI vs. humanity saga.
The ultimate high-energy, time-loop action film.
Zombies are everywhere in this horror saga based on the popular video game series.
A surreal and haunting sci-fi horror experience.
Mind-bending space exploration drama. Sign us up!
Epic space opera based on Frank Herbert's novel.
Thought-provoking alien first-contact story.
{{ primary_category.name }}