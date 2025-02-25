Sci-Fi Spectacles For Your Next Binge

Dive into cinematic worlds filled with AI, time loops, multiverses, and post-apocalyptic survival with this must-watch movies list.

Vishakha Punjabi
Feb 25, 2025, 11:11 AM

Blade Runner 2049

A visually-stunning cyberpunk thriller.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

A multiversal sci-fi masterpiece.

Ex Machina

In the mood for a gripping AI-focused psychological thriller? This is it.

The Matrix Trilogy

Iconic AI vs. humanity saga.

Edge of Tomorrow

The ultimate high-energy, time-loop action film.

Resident Evil

Zombies are everywhere in this horror saga based on the popular video game series.

Annihilation

A surreal and haunting sci-fi horror experience.

Interstellar

Mind-bending space exploration drama. Sign us up!

Dune

Epic space opera based on Frank Herbert's novel.

Arrival

Thought-provoking alien first-contact story.