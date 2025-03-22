Seaside, But Make It Couture: Luxe Swimwear For Your Next Beach Getaway

Curated swimwear looks for an effortlessly chic seaside agenda — think golden hour glow, poolside tanning, and champagne on ice

Chanel Sequeira
Mar 22, 2025, 01:17 PM

Zimmerman Women Tallow Lace Plunge Swimsuit

This stunner will have you looking your hottest, even underwater

Simkhai Dayton Swimsuit

This black and white lace-up is so flattering for all body types

Patbo x Camila Coelho Jersey Sands Buzios Bikini

If you're more of a bikini kind of girl, this cute, coquette pair is perfect for summer!

Agua by Agua Bendita Cafe Swimsuit

A fun white number, sure to catch everyone's eyes

Versace Swimsuit

A truly elevated essential. And who isn't obsessed with butter yellow this season?

Zimmerman Separates Bandeau Swimsuit

The print, the belt detail, and the bandeau neck- a vibe!

L'AGENCE Remi Chain Swimsuit

We love a golden moment, and this one is too gorgeous to resist