Seaside Chic: Shell-Inspired Accessories

From earrings to bags and shoes, there’s a shell for every occasion. Bringing coastal charm wherever you go

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 17, 2025, 01:48 PM

Swarovski Idyllia Stud Earrings

Beach, but with a touch of bling

SHAYA Pearl In The Sea Shell Bracelet

Perfect for the minimal girlies

Alamode By Akanksha Seashell Beach Bag

Because a beach look is never complete without a bag

Accessorize London Gold Shell Hair Clips

Perfect way to make your beach hair stand out

Forever 21 Cowrie Shell Anklet

A must-have for all the anklet lovers

Irina Studded Seashell Earring

You can never go wrong with these

Schon Zapato Tan Vegan Leather Shell Embellished Flats

Be beach ready from head to toe