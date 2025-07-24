Pamper Yourself Like A Pro: Must-Try Activities This Self-Care Day
Swipe as we spotlight mindful rituals, beauty tips, and wellness habits to help you prioritise yourself not just today, but everyday
Swipe as we spotlight mindful rituals, beauty tips, and wellness habits to help you prioritise yourself not just today, but everyday
Host a self-care slumber party for the girls and put on some good ol' early 2000s' movies with masks on your face and peptides on your lips.
A ceramide-powered treatment that soothes, hydrates, and restores sensitive skin, all while indulging in a sensorial spa experience.
A fun, high-energy way to move, sweat, and feel good. Get your cutest athleisure on and head on for a fun sesh with your friends.
Channel your inner Miley Cyrus and head to your nearest flower market to buy yourself some flowers!
IV drips, skin boosters, anti-fatigue treatments: you know you need it all after girl-bossing months at a time.
If movement feels like happiness, enrol in a dance class/workshop and release your endorphins while jamming to your favourite music with a bunch of fellow dancers.
Escape to a serene island where you can focus on only yourself and some soul-healing activities.