Pamper Yourself Like A Pro: Must-Try Activities This Self-Care Day

Swipe as we spotlight mindful rituals, beauty tips, and wellness habits to help you prioritise yourself not just today, but everyday

Self Care Slumber Party

Host a self-care slumber party for the girls and put on some good ol' early 2000s' movies with masks on your face and peptides on your lips.

Invest In The DNA Facial At Reaviva, Bandra

A ceramide-powered treatment that soothes, hydrates, and restores sensitive skin, all while indulging in a sensorial spa experience.

Pickleball Session At Squat Up, Mumbai

A fun, high-energy way to move, sweat, and feel good. Get your cutest athleisure on and head on for a fun sesh with your friends.

Spoil Yourself Silly

Channel your inner Miley Cyrus and head to your nearest flower market to buy yourself some flowers!

Get A Wellness Treatment At Arisia, Mumbai

IV drips, skin boosters, anti-fatigue treatments: you know you need it all after girl-bossing months at a time.

Attend a Dance Class

If movement feels like happiness, enrol in a dance class/workshop and release your endorphins while jamming to your favourite music with a bunch of fellow dancers.

Take A Trip To Anantara’s Private Island Retreats, Abu Dhabi

Escape to a serene island where you can focus on only yourself and some soul-healing activities.