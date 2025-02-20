Series To Watch After Bingeing On Reacher Season 3
The newest season of the action-crime TV series has just dropped, and if you're going to consume that in the blink of an eye, here are other shows to keep you company.
Action packed to the brim, enter the lives of the elite LAPD SWAT team.
Another Clancy adaptation, full of high-stake situations and espionage.
The Bourne spinoff you never knew you wanted.
A classic procedural follows the titular LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he navigates intense cases and his personal life.
A dark and gripping British crime series that will leave you wanting more.
A political thriller with a secret government position? Sign me up.
Who doesn't love a good vigilante story, right?
