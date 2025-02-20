Series To Watch After Bingeing On Reacher Season 3

The newest season of the action-crime TV series has just dropped, and if you're going to consume that in the blink of an eye, here are other shows to keep you company.

Sarah Khatib
Feb 20, 2025, 02:42 PM

S.W.A.T

Action packed to the brim, enter the lives of the elite LAPD SWAT team.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Another Clancy adaptation, full of high-stake situations and espionage.

Treadstone

The Bourne spinoff you never knew you wanted.

Bosch

A classic procedural follows the titular LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he navigates intense cases and his personal life.

Luther

A dark and gripping British crime series that will leave you wanting more.

The Night Agent

A political thriller with a secret government position? Sign me up.

Punisher

Who doesn't love a good vigilante story, right?